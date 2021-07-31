Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the women’s 800 free – Gold Katie Ledecky – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 800 women’s free practice – Gold Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky was proclaimed champion of the women’s 800 meters freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by setting a time of 8: 12.57, beating Australia’s Ariarne Titmus by 1.26 seconds, who beat her in the finals of the 200 and 400 freestyle in past days. Silver went to Titmus and bronze to Italian Simona Quadarella, who hit the wall 5.78 seconds after Ledecky.

00:10:53, an hour ago