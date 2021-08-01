Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the women’s 4×100 styles – Gold Australia – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 4×100 women’s styles – Gold Australia

Australia was proclaimed Olympic champion of the women’s 4×100 relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 3: 51.60, beating the USA by 13 hundredths and Canada by one second. It was the second consecutive gold of the day for Emma McKeon, who completed her participation in the Olympic event with a total of seven medals.

00:06:22, 6 minutes ago