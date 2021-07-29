Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the men’s 800 free – Gold Robert Finke – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the men’s 800 free practice – Gold Robert Finke

Robert Finke was proclaimed Olympic champion of the men’s 800 meters freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by setting a time of 7: 41.87. The American Finke beat the Italian Gregorio Platrinieri, silver when he arrived 24 hundredths later, and the Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk, the great candidate for being the defender of the Olympic record, who had to settle for bronze.

00:09:47, 12 minutes ago