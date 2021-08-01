Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 50 women’s free practice – Gold Emma McKeon – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 50 women’s free practice – Gold Emma McKeon

Emma McKeon was proclaimed Olympic champion of the women’s 50 meters freestyle swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by setting a time of 23.81 seconds, having broken the Olympic record in each series she has played. The Swedish Sarah Sjoestroem got silver and managed to retain the world record that she set in 2017. The bronze went to the Danish Pernille Blume.

00:02:27, a minute ago