Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 50 meters freestyle – Gold and record Caeleb Dressel – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 50 meters freestyle – Gold and record Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel continued to increase his legend at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by proclaiming himself Olympic champion in the men’s 50-meter freestyle and setting a new Olympic record thanks to a time of 21.07. Dressel took the gold beating the French Florent Manaudou, silver when he touched the wall 48 hundredths after the American, and the bronze went to the Brazilian Bruno Fratus.

00:02:17, 9 minutes ago