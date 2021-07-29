Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 200 meters breaststroke – Gold Izaac Stubblety-Cook – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 200 meters breaststroke – Gold Izaac Stubblety-Cook

Izaac Stubblety-Cook was proclaimed Olympic champion in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke swimming category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by signing a time of 2: 06.38, setting a new Olympic record. The Australian Stubblety-Cook beat the Dutchman Arno Kamminga, silver 63 hundredths behind the winner; and the Finn Matti Mattson, third at 75 hundredths.

00:04:21, 2 minutes ago