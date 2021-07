Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 100 meters freestyle – Gold Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel was proclaimed Olympic champion of the men’s 100 meters freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, also breaking the Olympic record by signing a time of 47.02. The American beat Australian Kyle Chalmers by just six hundredths, while Russian Kliment Kolesnikov took bronze by hitting the wall 42 hundredths later than Dressel.

00:02:43, 5 minutes ago