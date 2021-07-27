Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 100 meters backstroke – Hugo González – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of the 100 meters backstroke – Hugo González

Hugo González was sixth in the final of the men’s 100-meter backstroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Spanish swimmer went from low to high on lane 1 and ended up beating his personal best time. The final was won by the Russian Olympic Committee swimmer Evgeny Rylov, escorted by Kliment Kolesnikov, who was only two hundredths of the gold. Third was American Ryan Murphy.

00:03:05, 32 minutes ago