Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Video summary of the final of 200 female butterflies – Zhang Yufei gold

Zhang Yufei was proclaimed the women’s 200-meter butterfly Olympic champion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by setting a time of 2: 03.86, breaking the Olympic record held by her compatriot Jiao Liuyang since London 2012. Zhang authoritatively surpassed the Americans Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger, who went silver and bronze, respectively.

00:04:31, 15 minutes ago