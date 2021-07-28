Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary men’s 200m backstroke: Nico García qualifies for the semifinals. – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary men’s 200m backstroke: Nico García qualifies for the semifinals.

The Spanish swimmer Nicolás García, who makes his debut in an Olympic event, achieved this Wednesday the classification for the semifinals of the 200 backstroke of the Tokyo Olympic Games, after closing the preliminary round with the thirteenth best mark of all the participants, with a time of 1: 57.62 minutes. Nico led the test at the second halfway point, but finally Greenback won.

00:04:33, 13 minutes ago