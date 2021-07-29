Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary 200m backstroke: Africa Zamorano gets into the semis (2: 10.72) – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary 200m backstroke: Africa Zamorano gets into the semis (2: 10.72)

The Spanish Africa Zamorano has been one of the pleasant news of the day in swimming, when she qualified for the semifinals of the 200 meters backstroke. Zamorano, who finished his series sixth with a mark of 2: 10.72, set the 14th fastest time, making the pass for the next race. The Spanish was 2.54 seconds behind Australian Kaylee McKeown, the 100m champion.

00:03:11, an hour ago