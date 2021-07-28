Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary 100m women’s freestyle: Lidón Muñoz, out of the semifinal. – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Video summary 100m women’s freestyle: Lidón Muñoz, out of the semifinal.

Spanish swimmer Lidón Muñoz del Campo was left out of the women’s 100-meter freestyle semifinal, after setting the fourth fastest time of her series, 54.97. His time ended up being number 27 after finishing the rest of the series, in which the Australian Emma McKeon broke the Olympic record in the discipline with a mark of 52.13. We will see if he is able to beat it again in the final.

