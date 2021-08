Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Schoenmaker, gold and world record in an impressive duel with Lilly King

Tatjana Schoenmaker took the gold medal in the women’s 200 meters breaststroke, including a world record (2: 18.95). The South African won an impressive duel against the American Lilly King, which was silver. Annie Lazor completed the podium and hung the brone medal. The three swimmers hugged in the pool in a picture to remember.

00:02:59, 36 minutes ago