Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Swimming | Nico García finishes eighth in the final of the 200 m backstroke

The Spanish swimmer Nico García finished eighth in the final of the 200 m backstroke and takes a creditable Olympic diploma. The 19-year-old, who already made history by getting into the final for the medals, saw the gold go to Russian Evgeny Rylov (1: 53.27), ahead of Ryan Murphy, who took silver, and the British Greenbank, bronze.

00:02:43, 9 minutes ago