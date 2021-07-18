Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Swimming | Mireia Belmonte is optimistic: “I will not lower my arms”

“These Games are the same as others for me. Although everything has not turned out perfect this year, in the end I have been able to accumulate work and I am not empty. I have done a good preparation”, the Olympic champion pointed out.

Belmonte, in a press conference organized by Banco Santander, assured that his first objective in Japan it will be “be in the finals of the tests” and that, once located in those instances, he likes to “fight”.

Tokyo 2020

The Spanish delegation heads to Tokyo full of illusion

18 HOURS AGO

The four-time Olympic medalist will compete in Tokyo in the 800 meters, 1,500 meters freestyle and 400 meters styles, as well as relay, but left the 200 butterfly off her calendar, a test in which she won gold at Rio 2016.

The Catalan will not swim in her best discipline because she has not “been able to train her” because of her shoulder and English injuries at the beginning of the year. However, he assured that he has “three chances to get it right” with the other tests and that does not rule out “none”. “The more you focus on a medal or the more you obsess, the less things turn out. The important thing is always to enjoy the road, to enjoy the day to day”, valued.

Saul Craviotto and Mireia Belmonte, flag bearers of Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: COE)

Image Source: From Official Website

Mireia Belmonte will be the standard bearer for the Spanish team in Tokyo along with the canoeist Saúl Cravioto, a fact that generates “great enthusiasm” as it is also her first parade, since in her previous participations she chose not to attend the appointment given the proximity of competitions.

“Both Saúl and I deserve to carry that flag at that inauguration. We both have four medals and it is a reward for everything we have achieved, but it is also an incentive, because it is a special function”, the swimmer recognized.

PODCAST ‘Olympic Planet’ | How many medals will Spain achieve in Tokyo? The experts speak

Belmonte will not have his coach, Fred Vergnoux, by his side in Tokyo, since due to the special conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the coach will find himself isolated in the bubble of open sea swimmers. “It will be a novel thing, but I have also competed without Fred in the World Cup, for example,” recalled the Catalan, convinced that her coach has played the “important role throughout the year.”

And, as the athlete recognized, these “It’s going to be a different Olympic Games” for the whole situation of the pandemic, since not even the athletes themselves still know precisely what their coexistence in the Olympic village will be like.

“This year is the year to adapt in all areas, and we have all adapted to many things “, Belmonte pointed out, equally willing “to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Tokyo 2020

The Kings of Spain welcome the athletes who will go to Tokyo

YESTERDAY AT 1:14 PM

Tokyo 2020

PODCAST ‘Olympic Planet’ | How many medals will Spain achieve in Tokyo? The experts speak

YESTERDAY AT 11:10