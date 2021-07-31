Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, swimming | Did you know? From amulet to jinx: The story of Lydia Jacoby’s glasses

Lydia Jacoby will not forget her first participation in the Olympic Games or the glasses with which she decided to go to Tokyo 2020. Her image with the glasses in her mouth during the final of the mixed 4×100 relay, one of the novelties of the Olympic program this year, has around the world, in addition to having significantly weighed down his time in the second US relay. Jacoby, 17-year-old Olympic champion in the 100-meter breaststrokeIt was one of the strong bets of the North American quartet, which also had Ryan Murphy and an exhausted Caeleb Dressel, who minutes before had achieved a gold and a world record in the 100 butterfly.

Despite the big names, the US had no serious medal options in this event, in which Great Britain took gold and the world record with overwhelming authority, but the image of Jacoby’s glasses took over. attention. Curiously, those same glasses were the amulet with which Jacoby conquered gold a few days earlier, with a story behind that highlights the young Alaskan swimmer’s love for swimming.

Those pink glasses once belonged to Jessica Hardy, a double Olympic medalist in London 2012, who decided to give it to Jacoby five years ago, when she was still 12 and the potential Olympic champion she is today was not in sight. Since then, Jacoby has always worn Hardy’s glasses in all competitions. During the final of the 100 breaststroke, Hardy shared the anecdote on his social networks with a photo of both swimmers at the Games to prove it.

At the time of this writing, Hardy had yet to refer to what happened to his glasses in the 4×100 relay. Will it cease to be an amulet for Jacoby from now on or will he still maintain his commitment to his childhood idol?

