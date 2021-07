Surfing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, surfing | Typhoon Wreaks Havoc! This is how the surfers had to suffer the waves

Surfers Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) and Gabriel Medina (BRA) competed on Tsurigasaki Beach to advance to the finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. On this historic day for surfing, the two competitors managed to beat the typhoon that stalks Tokyo , although the semifinal was very close. Medina was left out of the final with a score of 16.76.

