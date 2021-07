Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, Vondrousova-Osaka: Capital surprise (6-1 and 6-4)

Czech Marketa Vondrousova, 42 in the world, left the Tokyo Games without one of its greatest protagonists, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, whom she defeated 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16. A collection of 32 unforced errors, down to just 10 from his rival, put an end to the Japanese Olympic team’s hopes of adding Osaka to its hit list at these Games.

