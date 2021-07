Water polo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, Spain-Kazakhstan: They remain undefeated (16-4)

The Spanish men’s water polo team consolidated its leadership in group B of the Olympic tournament by winning, against Kazakhstan 16-4, its third victory in as many games. After defeating Serbia (13-12) and Montenegro (8-6), David Martín’s men, current world and European runners-up, achieved a comfortable victory over the bottom side on Thursday.

