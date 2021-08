Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, Slovenia-Japan: Doncic walks at half throttle (116-81)

Slovenia continues with its firm and brilliant path through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. New victory and new exhibition against the Japan team (116-81). If they beat Argentina in the first game, this time it was the Japanese. Luka Doncic has returned to be the Slovenian leader with 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Rui Hachimura stood out for Japan with 35 goals.

00:01:37, 9 hours ago