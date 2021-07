Badminton

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, Long Chen-Pablo Abián: Defeat and goodbye to Tokyo (11-21 and 10-21)

Pablo Abián leaves Tokyo after losing to Long Chen in his second Group N match 21-11 and 21-10. The Spaniard tried as hard as he could, but he could not overcome his opponent’s game and in the end he was defeated. Despite achieving victory in the previous match, Abián says goodbye to the Olympic Games by not qualifying as first in his group.

00:01:30, 3 hours ago