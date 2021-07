Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, Japan-Spain: A quarter with the best sensations (1-4)

Spain closed the group stage of the women’s hockey tournament at the Tokyo Games with a 1-4 victory over Japan, in a match in which they sealed their qualification for the quarterfinals as third, which they had already practically assured. Adrian Lock returned to the bench after serving quarantine for testing positive for covid.

00:01:35, 2 hours ago