Hockey grass

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, India-Spain: Hard defeat that complicates the pass to the quarterfinals (3-0)

The Spanish men’s hockey team conceded a 3-0 defeat to India in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament that leaves them out of the four places in Group A that give access to the quarterfinals for the moment. Fred Soyez’s team was not sure in the rain on the South field of the Oi Hockey Stadium.

00:01:30, 11 minutes ago