triathlon

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary: First historic victory for Great Britain

With a team made up of Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee, Great Britain won this Saturday the 31st the first Olympic gold in history in mixed triathlon relays, a discipline that debuted at the Tokyo Games. Spain, with Mario Mola as the last reliever, entered tenth, 2:50 minutes behind the winner. The United States was silver and France the bronze.

00:02:45, an hour ago