Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary, Australia-Spain: A quarter with a lot of suffering (1-1)

The Spanish men’s hockey team qualified this Friday 30 for the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by drawing 1-1 with Australia in their last match in group A. A goal 48 seconds from the end of Pau Quemada penalty corner kick started a draw that was essential not to depend on third parties.

00:01:33, 4 hours ago