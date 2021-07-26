Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Spain and Ricky Rubio convince in their debut against Japan

Spain won and convinced in their first match of these Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020 before the selection of Japan. The Spaniards showed off their seniority and imposed themselves by 77-88 to the apparently weakest selection of the group. Unlike other editions where it was difficult for the Spaniards to enter the competition in the first matches of the tournament, their high level at specific moments of the match was enough to take the victory, where their defensive solidity and depth of squad.

With a very solid starting quintet in defense, the Spaniards began the game by passing over the locals with a duo Marc Gasol / Ricky Rubio in a state of grace. The Spaniards, very superior in the rebound, knew that from that section they could control their rivals ending with a 67% in shots of two. However, the two main Japanese NBA stars, Rui Hachimura (20 points) Y Watanabe (19 points) they would keep their team glued to the scoreboard. Sergio ScarioloKnowing the important duels that await him against Argentina and Slovenia, he tried different schemes during the match, giving importance to the less common ones, giving the situation that no player would exceed 25 minutes at the end of the game.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Basketball | Scariolo: “Everything will depend on the United States”

07/22/2021 AT 17:21

Already in the second quarter with the Japanese coming to equal the duel in the electronic to 26, Ricky Rubio would appear on the scene dynamiting the meeting and proclaiming himself owner and lord of the party. With a partial of 19-0, Spain would leave on the scoreboard turning off the good dynamics of the premises. The point guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves I would end the meeting with 20 points and a +27 with him on the court, showing the few resources that the Japanese had to stop him.

Marc Gasol (Spain)

Image source: .

In the second part and with a marker of 28-48 Spain knew how to handle the contest, with a continuous exchange of baskets where Hachimura tried the impossible to get closer on the scoreboard. Changes of Scariolo They responded and mitigated any hint of a comeback by playing a very coral basketball led by Sergio Rodriguez. As for the debutants, Usman Garuba He completed a great game defending Hachimura at many moments and discreet but effective the performances of Lopez-Arostegui Y Abalde. Special mention to Pau Gasol and their 9 points and 4 rebounds in 13 minutes.

Finally the team has started its way to the medals solving a game that, as a result of concentration and seriousness, did not get complicated. A victory against Argentina, which comes from losing to Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, would qualify for the final draw. In less than three days, Scariolo’s men return to the court in search of continuing to expand on the good feelings they have achieved.

Basketball I Japan-Spain: Much superior in the debut (77-88)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Basketball | Sergio Rodríguez: “We can go for gold”

07/22/2021 AT 4:42 PM

Basketball

Basketball | Scariolo announces roster for Tokyo, with Juancho Hernangómez

07/19/2021 AT 08:17