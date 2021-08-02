Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Spain and its keys before facing Kubo’s Japan

Spain is already only one game apart from the fight for the medals. Luis de la Fuente’s team has been planted in the semifinals with a lot of tension after eliminating Ivory Coast in extra time. Despite everything and against all odds, with 3 minutes to go they were eliminated. Spain sneaks back into the penultimate round as in Sydney 2000.

The presence of Spain is marked by certain positive aspects and a negative one, the issue of injuries, which have forced the coach to modify his scheme.

Rafa Mir, a blessing

The Spanish striker has become a salvation for Spain. It is a very important trigger in Luis de la Fuente’s scheme and he once again demonstrated that his presence in Tokyo is worth its weight in gold. His three goals against Ivory Coast they served as a standout against Ivory Coast.

The physicist, key

The extension was a clear example of the fighting capacity of Spain. The players have been able to overcome very physical matches, with overtime included like this last one, and have shown that despite the load of minutes of many of them it is not a problem to continue adding games.

Injury problems: Mingueza falls again

The Selection was once again hit by an injury. It was Mingueza again the one who encountered physical problems. Spain saw how they lost the defender as soon as the game started and suffered it in their own flesh. On the next play of being substituted, goal against.

The penalty of Spain, marked thanks to the VAR

A setback from which Spain was able to recover in time and which did not prevent it from being in the next phase.

Take Kubo and Japan, on the horizon

Spain will not have an easy game in the semifinals. It will face Japan, which is led by Take Kubo. The Real Madrid footballer has become a true leader of the Japanese team. Their pass against New Zealand (0-0, 4-2 on penalties) has brought them here.

He scored in the first three games of the first phase and has made his goalscoring instinct clear. The Japanese team will not make things easy for the National Team and more so being the host country, a plus for them that despite not having the level of Spain, they will draw strength from where there is none.

Where to watch the game?

Through Eurosport Player and Eurosport channels next Tuesday the 13th at 1:00 p.m.

