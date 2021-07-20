Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Soccer: Did you know? The reason why Great Britain plays and not England

England, the Netherlands and Sweden finished the 2019 World Cup as the three best European teams and, therefore, with their tickets guaranteed to play the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Tournament, but when football raises the curtain on the Games in the morning on Wednesday 21st, Great Britain will jump onto the Sapporo Dome pitch to face Chile. More than one fan may have wondered why it is not the Lionesses who are looking for gold in Tokyo and yes a British team that includes players from Scotland and Wales.

Although it is known that Great Britain participates in the Olympic Games as a whole, political issues have prevented in recent decades a British team from joining the English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish federations, known as the Home Nations. Until the 1972 Munich Games, it was common to see Great Britain compete in the men’s soccer tournament (or at least in its qualifying phase), since with the creation of the World Cup in 1950 the FA agreed to send amateur and non-professional teams, a distinction that disappeared in 1974, causing British football to disappear from the olympic panorama. Only in London 2012 an exception was made with the presence of the men’s and women’s teams present as the host country, given the importance of the event.

Steph Houghton (Great Britain). London 2012 Olympics

Image Source: .

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Live online: Egypt-Spain

YESTERDAY AT 12:32

After London 2012, Great Britain reverted to its policy of not uniting its four federations, which compete separately in Europeans and World Cups. This has caused the British men’s team not to play in the 1992 and 1996 Games (in which Scotland got access positions) or in the 2008, when England did. In the case of women’s football, Olympic since Atlanta 1996, there was never an agreement between the Home Nations, which prevented them from competing in Rio 2016.

All that changed in 2018, when the four federations agreed to join forces and send a representative to the women’s tournament with the approval of FIFA, which always submitted this approval to a prior agreement between the parties involved. Jonathan Ford, executive director of the Football Federation of Wales, clearly explained the situation: “Obviously there is an element of politics that plays a role, but we understand, especially in women’s sport, that there is a benefit in our women gaining competitive experience and the Games facilitate it. Politically we do not agree, but we are not going to stop our players. ” Men’s football is – and will continue – absent.

Great Britain Women’s National Team (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

Image Source: .

In the agreement between the four it was established that the team that would play for qualification in the 2019 World Cup would be England, despite the fact that Scotland also played that tournament. The Lionesses’ bigger options on paper weighed enough to give the English team the responsibility of leading Great Britain to their second Games, and they delivered by reaching the semi-finals. The call presented by Hege Riise to travel to Tokyo 2020 is made up mainly of English players, but Team GB also has two Scots (Kim Little and Caroline Weir) and one Welsh (Sophie Ingle).

The objective will be surpass the fifth position reached in London 2012 of the hand of coach Hope Powell. Eight years later, Great Britain is back on the pitch thanks to English football and understanding in the offices of the four Home Nations, something that is not always easy.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

It’s already in Japan! The Spanish team ends their 16-hour trip

07/14/2021 AT 09:53

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

The values ​​of Spain: A selection with options for everything

07/12/2021 AT 18:59