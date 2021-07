Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Slalom | The emotion of Maialen Chorraut to get the silver after the failure of Jessica Fox

Maialen Chorraut won Olympic silver in K1 slalom canoeing after the failure of Jessica Fox, the favorite to win the gold who had to settle for bronze. The Spanish was already out of the water waiting for the result and she lived it that way with her coach and her people.

00:03:17, 3 hours ago