Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Slalom | Interview with Maialen Chourraut at Eurosport after winning the silver medal

Maialen Chourraut attended Eurosport after winning the silver medal, his third Olympic medal in slalom, and did not hide his full satisfaction with how he has competed. In addition, he left an emotional moment remembering the special congratulations of his eight-year-old son.

00:02:49, 32 minutes ago