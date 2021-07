Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Slalom | From “ole tú, Regino” to 106.63 of Maialen Chourraut: Tallada moves again

José Manuel Tallada was once again crowned as narrator by giving voice to the silver medal of Maialen Chourraut. The popular Eurosport commentator, who rose to fame for the Regino Hernández medal in Pyeonchang, once again went out and thrilled everyone with his passion and style by recounting Spain’s third medal at these 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

