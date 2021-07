Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Slalom | David Llorente sneaks into the final in his first Games

David Llorente reached the final of the K1 modality, after setting the fourth fastest time in his semi-final. The Spaniard, in his debut at the Olympic Games, improved the mark of several favorites and will fight for the medals.

00:03:05, an hour ago