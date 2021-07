Canoe / Kayak Slalom

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, slalom canoeing | Elosegi achieves his fourth Olympic diploma

The Irundarra Ander Elosegi once again lost the prize of a metal in some Games, but at least he leaves Tokyo 2020 with his fourth Olympic diploma in C1 in slalom canoeing. Elosegi was not fine at the moment of truth and finished eighth. He completed a bit stuck on the route, knocked on door 6 that penalized him with two seconds, and did not find the line.

00:03:09, 4 minutes ago