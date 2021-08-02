Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Skateboard | Meet the Spanish team that will debut in Tokyo – Skateboard video

Scooter

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Skateboard | Meet the Spanish team that will debut in Tokyo

The discipline of skateboarding will debut as an Olympic sport in this Tokyo competition in what will be something historic. The Spanish team presents Jaime Mateu, Danny León and Julia Benedeti as members of its expedition in the fight for the medals, together with the coach Alain Goikoetxea, who said that he had arrived in the Japanese capital “with his homework done and giving it a shot.”

