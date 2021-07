Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, shooting | And on the eighth day the anthem of Spain finally sounded

Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández gave Spain the first gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in the new modality of pit, mixed after beating San Marino in the final by 41-40. This is how the Spanish anthem sounded for the first time, after eight days of competitions, in the Japanese capital.

00:02:25, 33 minutes ago