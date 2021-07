Threw

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Shooting | Alberto and Fátima, at Eurosport after winning gold: “It’s a dream come true”

Alberto Fernández and Fátima Gálvez, recent winners of the Olympic gold in mixed pit shooting, attended the Eurosport microphones after winning the first gold medal for Spain. The shooters, in addition to recounting the unforgettable final against San Marino, remembered the long road they have traveled to “make a dream come true”.

