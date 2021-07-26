Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Scariolo: “Players cannot take 35 minutes to get their feet on ice”

In the press appearance after the victory of Spain against Japan, the national coach Sergio Scariolo criticized very strongly their disagreement with the protocol imparted by the Olympic Games for the rest of the players. This is how forceful the Italian was: “We have to respect our players. It took 25 minutes from the end of the game until they put their legs on the ice. That is extremely dangerous.” Scariolo denounced.

Sergio Scariolo (Spain)

Image Source: .

Scariolo, aware of the years of important players in his squad such as the Gasol brothers among others, strongly disagreed, alleging a lack of reasoning when dictating these rules: “This has to be changed. The players’ legs are tired. They have to be treated with respect, the protocols have to be changed. Everyone around this is for the players. And you have to take care of their health because, I repeat. , this is extremely dangerous ” the coach followed.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Basketball | Scariolo: “Everything will depend on the United States”

07/22/2021 AT 17:21

Faced with the following questions on the subject, he decided not to continue answering, claiming that “What I had to say has already been said”. Harsh words from the Spanish coach in search of a change that may benefit the rest of the teams that find themselves with the same problem.

Live every unmissable moment live on the Eurosport App

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Basketball | Sergio Scariolo, on the loss of Juancho: “It was a hard blow”

07/09/2021 AT 20:10

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Basketball I Japan-Spain: Much superior in the debut (77-88)

2 HOURS AGO