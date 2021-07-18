Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Saúl Ordóñez: “I want to be competitive in Tokyo, not just go to go”

The runner from Salentinos (León) will compete in the 800-meter elimination tests on July 31, with the intention of being in the Olympic final, a goal that his coach, Uriel Reguero, sees “at your fingertips if you make the right career”.

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

In this sense, Ordóñez also shares this optimism and adds that “It is not unreasonable, far from it, to think of a final in Tokyo, although the level is very even and it will be decided by circumstances and details.” In fact, remember that one of the members of the Spanish trio in this test, the Galician Adri Ben, who defeated him in the Spanish championship, already managed to be in the World Cup final in Doha, “Something that perhaps many did not think, but that showed that the Spanish level in this test is very high.”

Tokyo 2020

The Spanish Olympic team arrives in Tokyo five days before the Games

2 HOURS AGO

The athlete arrives at the Games at an “optimal moment” despite the fact that the last test held in Gateshead (London), in the Diamond League -Diamond League-, had to settle for a seventh place, being surpassed even by the Álvaro de Arriba from Salamanca who was fourth and will not be in Tokyo.

The Spanish Olympic team arrives in Tokyo five days before the Games

“I think I have come at a great time to set myself ambitious challenges and to be able to be competitive, although I also look to the Paris event where I can also aspire to be present”, acknowledged.

Among the rivals that he glimpses on the horizon, Ordóñez focuses on the Kenyans, Americans, with Murphy at the head, as well as the English and Australians, without ruling out the trump card of the Spanish, with Adrián Ben in great shape, or Pablo Sánchez Valladares “who are capable of anything if the right race comes out and they are lucky enough.”

Tokyo 2020

The Spanish Olympic team arrives in Tokyo five days before the Games

5 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

The flight is delayed for 8 hours … and the gymnasts wait dancing at the airport!

5 HOURS AGO