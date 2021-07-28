Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Rugby 7 | Fiji emotional celebration: chants, gestures to heaven, prayers and tears – Rugby 7 video

Rugby 7

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Rugby 7 | The emotional celebration of Fiji: songs, gestures to heaven, prayers and tears

The Fiji Rugby 7 team celebrated their triumph against New Zealand (12-27) in Tokyo 2020 in a striking way that did not go unnoticed. The Fijians celebrated the second gold in their history, after the one achieved in the same discipline in Rio 2016, repeating the song lived in the Brazilian event. Then it was the turn of a solemn group prayer that brought tears to the surface.

