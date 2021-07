Rowing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Rowing | Jaime Canalejo and Javier García, at the end of the two without a helmsman

The Spanish couple formed by Jaime Canalejo and Javier García were the protagonists of one of the positive notes of Wednesday morning, getting into the final of the two without a helmsman after finishing their semifinal in third place. Ours will play the final this Wednesday as the competition is a day late due to Typhoon Nepartak.

00:04:21, 26 minutes ago