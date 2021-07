Rowing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Rowing | Aina Cid and Virginia Díaz come back to be in the final of the two without a helmsman

The Spanish Virginia Díaz and Aina Cid qualified in the early hours of this Wednesday for the final of the two without a female helmsman after starring in a spectacular comeback in their semifinal. Ours marched in last position midway through the race and reacted in the best way to be third and enter the fight for medals this Wednesday.

00:04:03, 24 minutes ago