Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Remco Evenepoel already warms up while training in Japan in search of a medal

Remco Evenepoel is already in Japan and he has made it known on his social networks. The cyclist sent a greeting from Japanese lands on his official account of Twitter and published a video training on the “beautiful roads” that he will travel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Belgian will play the individual time trial, together with Wout Van Aert, in a discipline in which in 2019 managed to be European champion and world silver. But those won’t be his only options, as the young racer too will be present at the online test. Tiesj Benoot, Mauri Vansevenant, Own Van aert and the current Olympic gold Greg Van Avermaet will be your companions in a combination of Belgium what will you look for repeat the success achieved in Rio 2016.

Italy spin

🚴 This is the general classification of the Giro d’Italia 2021 before the time trial

05/29/2021 AT 4:40 PM

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Calendar, times and dates At just 21 years old and after the fall suffered in ‘Il Lombardia’ in 2020, Evenepoel He arrives at this Olympic event with the intention of showing that the pelvic fracture is past and his best level is yet to come.

Italy spin

Remco Evenepoel retires from the Giro after his fall

05/26/2021 AT 20:57

Italy spin

Evenepoel never thought of leaving and goes for all in the last time

05/26/2021 AT 11:07