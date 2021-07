Rugby 7

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Summary: Fiji beats New Zealand and achieves the second gold in its history (12-27)

The Fiji Rugby 7 team achieved the second gold in the country’s history after beating New Zealand 12-27. The Fijians revalidated their triumph in Rio 2016 against the “All Blacks” with a great performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Argentina achieved bronze to complete the tournament’s podium, after beating Great Britain (12-17) .

00:00:59, 4 minutes ago