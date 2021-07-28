Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Raúl Camacho on the action that eliminated Niko Shera: “We are pioneers in technology” – Judo video

Judo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Raúl Camacho on the action that eliminated Niko Shera: “We are pioneers in technology”

Raúl Camacho attended Eurosport and did not hesitate to analyze the key action in the defeat of Niko Shera against the Uzbek Davlat Bobonov in the -90kg recovery. The referee, part of the Tokyo 2020 team, assured that the technological systems are “very good” and allow every second to be seen from “many angles”, unlike the spectators. “If they have given it, it is because it probably is,” he added.

00:02:53, 15 minutes ago