Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Rafa Nadal announces that he will not play at Wimbledon or the Olympic Games

Updated 06/17/2021 – 13:45

Rafael Nadal announced on social media than not going to the Olympics or Wimbledon. The Balearic tennis player already sowed doubt after being eliminated from Roland Garros and confirmed it on his social networks this Thursday.

“Hello everyone. I want to inform you that I have decided not to participate in the next edition of Wimbledon which will be held from June 28 to July 11. Nor will I play the Olympic Games finally scheduled for July 24 to 30. It is a decision that never results. easy to take After listening to my body and talking to my team I understand that it is the right decision in order to extend my sports career and continue doing what makes me happy: compete at the highest level and keep fighting.

The fact that there are only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year has not helped my body recover from the always demanding clay court season. It has been two months of great effort and the decision I make is focused on the medium and long term. In these moments of my career as an athlete, an important part is the prevention of any type of excesses in my body that could prevent further fighting in the medium and long term for titles.

The Olympics have meant a lot in my career and have always been a priority as an athlete; I found the environment that every athlete wants to feel at least once and personally I was lucky enough to experience them intensely on three occasions and also to be the standard-bearer of my country “.

Away from London for the fourth time

This will be the fourth time that the manacor does not appear in the All England Club tournament, from which he was absent in 2004, 2009 and 2016, a year in which, on the other hand, although he was short of preparation, he did make it to the Olympic event in Rio de Janeiro. The announcement was made official just the day that Djokovic landed in Mallorca to prepare on the slopes of Santa Ponsa for the assault on what could be his twentieth Grand Slam.

With the Olympic absence of Rafa, the second in his career after the injury that left him out of London in 2012, in addition to the already announced Roberto Bautista, being Pablo Carreo, the highest ranked Spanish tennis player in Tokyo.

Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, regretted the absence of a reference in Spanish sport and expressed his respect and admiration.