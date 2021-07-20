Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Poland sends home six swimmers selected by mistake

The president of the Polish Swimming Federation (PZP), Pawel Slominski, apologized and said he understands the anger of those who have had to return home. “I express great regret, sadness and bitterness for the situation”, it announced in a statement. “This should not happen, and the reaction of the swimmers, their emotions and the attack on the Polish Swimming Federation is understandable to me and justified.” Slominski added that the error is due to “desire to allow as many players and coaches as possible to participate in the Games”.

One of the six affected swimmers,Alicja Tchorz, who represented Poland in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, expressed his anger at the mistake on social media. “Imagine dedicating five years of your life and fighting for another start at the biggest sporting event, giving up your private life and work, sacrificing your family and your dedication results in total failure.”he lamented on Facebook.

It’s an absurd situation for me that should never have happened. “

A general malaise to which the swimmer joins Mateusz chowaniec, who assured on Instagram that he felt “Deeply shocked by what happened. This is an absurd situation to me that should never have happened. In fact, I hope to eventually wake up from this nightmare.”. A large part of the Polish swimming team has signed an open letter to the PZP asking the board to resign over the incident.

