Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Piti Hurtado gives the keys to the defeat of Spain against Slovenia

Our basketball expert, Piti Hurtado, analyzes the match between Spain and Slovenia. The Spanish team lost and was second in their group, which has led them to face the fearsome United States in the quarterfinals. Piti reels the most important and transcendental plays of the match and the tactics of the coaches.

00:02:00, 16 minutes ago