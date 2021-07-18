Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Pedro Sánchez says goodbye to the Olympians: “Put Spain where it needs to be”

The gardens of Moncloa Palace have been the scene of the reception of fifty of the 321 athletes traveling to Tokyo, an act in which the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, and the president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco, who described the chief executive as “the great leader” of Spain, were present.

The Spanish delegation heads to Tokyo full of illusion

20 HOURS AGO

Sánchez has highlighted the efforts of athletes as an example of resistance and overcoming obstacles during the pandemic to continue preparing for months before the Tokyo event. He has asked all of them that, although there are no people in the stadiums because of the virus, they feel that they are going to have all Spanish society behind, and that they place the country “where it always has to be, at the top of the podium.”

He has taken the opportunity to ratify the commitment of his Government to continue advancing in the industrial weight of the sports field, and therefore He has said that he wants to approve the Strategic Plan for sport, a new sports law and recognize their labor peculiarities with an athlete’s statute.

That is why he explained that the Executive has placed sport together with culture in one of the objectives of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan for the Spanish economy.

“The Government is determined to sustain a very important sector for the minds, hearts and inspiration of many young people, and which also generates employment, an economy and gives a lot of territorial cohesion to our country,” he added.

Previously, Blanco had thanked Sánchez for his way of “seeing, practicing and understanding sport.” “They (the athletes) are the image of the Spain that we all love and for which we all work, and the great leader of that Spain, dear president, is you,” he said.

He has also thanked him because he considers that, “In difficult times”, has made a commitment to sport by increasing budgets and recovering funds from the European Union for various projects.

After welcoming Iceta and citing his predecessor as minister, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, recalled the previous participations of Spain in the Games to highlight that, in addition to obtaining 151 medals, 46 percent of those who have competed have been among the top eight in the world.

Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, he said that athletes have shown that we must continue to have dreams and work to make them come true, and he has been convinced that the brightest pages of Spanish sport have yet to be written.

