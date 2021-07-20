Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 | Pedri, to follow in the footsteps of Messi in Beijing achieving the Olympic gold

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

One of the most pleasant football surprises of the past year it was the irruption of Pedri in the center of field of the Barça and the Selection. The canary has already shown that, at 18, he has plenty of capacity to be one of Koeman’s indisputable midfielders, and that the Barça shirt does not weigh down for a player who is pure talent.

Neither did Pedri fall down before the challenge of the Eurocup. In a Spain with a rather unstable start, and with Luis Enrique in the spotlight for trusting him, the midfielder had the ability to do deaf ears to the barrage of criticism poured out on his performance in the first matches to confirm himself as one of the best players in the tournament and a key player in the national team.

Much of the credit for La Roja reaching the semi-finals, where it was one step away from reaching the final, went to the young Barça player, who has before him a very attractive new challenge to confirm himself as a star despite his premature age. : win the gold medal in Tokyo, as Messi did in Beijing at the age of 21.

In 2004, Messi arrived in the Chinese capital surrounded by a great Argentine generation, among whom were Agüero, Riquelme or Di María, with the pressure to revalidate the gold obtained in Athens 2004, where the albiceleste also dominated.

The ’10’, who wore the number 15, was about to not go to the Olympic event until Guardiola authorized him at the last minute. It was an indispensable piece for Argentina scoring two goals (one in the debut against Ivory Coast and another in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands) and attending Di Maria in the final to sign the final 1-0 against Nigeria.

After this feat, Messi returned to Barcelona to confirm himself as the best player in the world and win the first treble in the history of Barça, commanded by Guardiola, and starting a unique time in Barcelona.

Now, the one from Tenerife also has a group of players contrasted as the Argentine star had. Pau Torres, Unai Simón, Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal and Éric García They have already played the European Championship, and are familiar with these types of tournaments. On the other hand, players like Asensio, Ceballos and Mikel Merino they also have experience and enough gallons to, together with the canary, form a team that, at least, is a strong candidate to achieve metal in Tokyo.

13 years later, Pedri can emulate one of his mentors in Can Barça and close the season in the best way, achieving the Olympic gold, something that could serve to remove that thorn of being eliminated in the Eurocup in an agonizing penalty shootout against Italy and confirming to the world of football that it is not simply a project future, but a reality of the present.

