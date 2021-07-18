Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Paula Badosa’s dream come true when she went to Tokyo with Sara Sorribes

Paula Badosa is one of the great sensations of world tennis and she is a tennis player who has a chance to give Spain some joy at the Olympic Games. Her latest results suggest that the Spanish woman will have a successful sports career.

Paula Badosa-Karolína Muchová: The Spanish dream is over

One of those successes that Badosa has achieved is going to the Tokyo Olympic Games with Sara Sorribes since they have known each other since 2007 and according to the tennis player in her social networks it is a dream that they had together since juniors. The joy that the two show confirms the excitement they feel when participating in the Olympic event.

